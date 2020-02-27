Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the January 30th total of 560,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.40% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,090. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.96. Evoke Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

