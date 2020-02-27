EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,815,562.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,910 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $417,890.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,958.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,178 shares of company stock worth $2,978,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $80.76 on Thursday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.35.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

