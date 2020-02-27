Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 367.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,233 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,920 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.23.

Shares of EXC remained flat at $$47.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,213. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $51.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

