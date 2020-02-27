Exfo Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:EXF)

Exfo Inc (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Exfo in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exfo’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Exfo (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$97.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.09 million.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

EXF stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.54. 5,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.38. Exfo has a 1 year low of C$4.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

