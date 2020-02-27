Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Shares Bought by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Exicure comprises about 0.5% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.19% of Exicure worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern University acquired a new position in Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at $4,474,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exicure in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Exicure by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XCUR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. 296,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,510. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Exicure Inc has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XCUR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

