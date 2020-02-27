ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.11 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. ExlService updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.42-3.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.42-3.58 EPS.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 302,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.65. ExlService has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $78.86.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,041,576.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock worth $2,167,983 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

