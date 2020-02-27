Exosis (EXO) Market Cap Hits $48,284.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $48,284.00 and $26,192.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,860.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.74 or 0.02607240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.81 or 0.03690440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00701709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00792605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00089202 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028730 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00600539 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Exosis

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 510,040 coins and its circulating supply is 345,040 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

