Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 785,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,667,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $1,088,755.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,835,337 in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR traded down $5.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,190. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.57 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

