Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

XOG stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $109.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

