Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,358 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.37.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

