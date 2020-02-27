Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.66 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post $415.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $417.90 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $398.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fabrinet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $57.22 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,526,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,166 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 770,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,938,000 after acquiring an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

