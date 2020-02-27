Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Fabrinet worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 21.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 46.4% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

FN traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $56.38. 3,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 9,876 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $599,571.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,600.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,719 shares of company stock worth $4,534,407 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.