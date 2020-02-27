Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after acquiring an additional 138,120 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $9,912,048.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.46, for a total transaction of $1,772,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,211,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,491 shares of company stock valued at $41,814,482 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $386.43. The stock had a trading volume of 246,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $410.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $241.74 and a 12-month high of $436.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

