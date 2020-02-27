FansTime Market Cap Hits $831,500.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, CoinEgg, HADAX and FCoin. During the last week, FansTime has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $831,500.00 and approximately $184,310.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.23 or 0.02591955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00220499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00130165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, CoinMex, Bit-Z, FCoin, Gate.io and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

