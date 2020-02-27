Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news impact score of -1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FMAO stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

