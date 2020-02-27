Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.89. 7,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,412. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $431.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky bought 2,900 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $47,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,756. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Z. Paull bought 2,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,648 shares in the company, valued at $612,184.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,552 shares of company stock worth $202,198 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

