Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 84.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,534 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.02. 7,101,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.