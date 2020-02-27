Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 23,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.95. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,461.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

