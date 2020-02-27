FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) Announces Dividend Increase – €1.00 Per Share

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.16) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from FBD’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FBH remained flat at $GBX 8.81 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday. 1,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 660.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 808.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and a PE ratio of 5.39. FBD has a 12-month low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 931.91 ($12.26).

Get FBD alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FBD in a report on Monday, February 10th.

FBD Company Profile

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, and farm insurance products; shop, pub, and office based professional insurance; manufacturers, wholesale, and distribution insurance; and restaurant, cafe, and takeaway insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for FBD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.