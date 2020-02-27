FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in FBL Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 29.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFG opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.65. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $70.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

