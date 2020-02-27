Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.84-1.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Signal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

FSS stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.57. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

