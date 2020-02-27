FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 326,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of FedEx worth $68,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in FedEx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.76.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $144.53 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.56 and a 200-day moving average of $155.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.