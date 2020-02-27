FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million.

FedNat stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 74,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. FedNat has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $216.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.74 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. FedNat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

