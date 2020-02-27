FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the January 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Jose A. Olivieri purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FFBW during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FFBW by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FFBW by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFBW traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 12,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $80.88 million, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FFBW has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

FFBW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FFBW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FFBW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

