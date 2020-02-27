FGL (NYSE:FG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

FGL (NYSE:FG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. FGL had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.00 million.

FGL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. FGL has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.46.

Get FGL alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FGL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.