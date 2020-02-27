Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Insider Michael Balfour Acquires 20,000 Shares

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) insider Michael Balfour bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £45,200 ($59,458.04).

LON FCSS traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 228 ($3.00). 1,790,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 239.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.08. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2.29 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 266.18 ($3.50).

Get Fidelity China Special Situations alerts:

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.