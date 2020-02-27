Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.41 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%.

Shares of FRGI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.44. 578,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.03.

Several research firms have commented on FRGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

