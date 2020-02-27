FIL Ltd Acquires 151,142 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1,511,420.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,152 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,142 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $106,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,090,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 910,739 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 84,621 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,161 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 119,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

