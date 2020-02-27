FIL Ltd Acquires 26,096 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 244.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

NUE stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

