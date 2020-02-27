FIL Ltd Boosts Stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAGE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,682,000 after purchasing an additional 618,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,534,000 after purchasing an additional 481,324 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,601,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 570,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,035,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Svb Leerink raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $227.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

SAGE stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average is $117.94. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $193.56.

In other news, insider Albert Robichaud purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,582,302.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.