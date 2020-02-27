FIL Ltd Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,634,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 108,753 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,019,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 875,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,560,275.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.88.

PANW opened at $189.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.78. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $187.52 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.