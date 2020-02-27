FIL Ltd Decreases Holdings in Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,991,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,653,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 1.62% of Taseko Mines worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 168,889 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth $926,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,106,772 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGB. National Bank Financial cut shares of Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.70.

TGB stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Taseko Mines Ltd has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

