FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 753,330 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Changyou.Com worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Changyou.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 455,520 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYOU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Changyou.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of CYOU stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Changyou.Com Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $570.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Changyou.Com Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

