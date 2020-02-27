FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,555,000 after purchasing an additional 828,510 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 183.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 844,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,774,000 after purchasing an additional 546,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,868,000 after purchasing an additional 447,661 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 75.5% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after purchasing an additional 102,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 348.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $84.99 on Thursday. Science Applications International Corp has a twelve month low of $69.99 and a twelve month high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.04). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

SAIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

