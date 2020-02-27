FIL Ltd Has $1.21 Million Position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,818 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 136,580 shares during the last quarter.

GDI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Gardner Denver in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE GDI opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.96. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

