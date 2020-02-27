FIL Ltd Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after purchasing an additional 544,547 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.45.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

