FIL Ltd Has $1.72 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 43,800.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $791,065,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

BA opened at $305.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of -254.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

