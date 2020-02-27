FIL Ltd Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $138.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $121.48 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.37.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

