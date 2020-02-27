FIL Ltd Has $2.56 Million Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,200 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,114,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,485 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,725,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9,282.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 1,095,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.