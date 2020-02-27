FIL Ltd Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 33,582 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 103,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,494,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Home Depot by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 217,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,517,000 after buying an additional 143,374 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $235.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.53 and a 200-day moving average of $227.15. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.44.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.