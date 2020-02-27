FIL Ltd Invests $4.19 Million in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 224,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,546,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 247,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Pinterest to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,115 shares of company stock worth $10,350,319 over the last 90 days.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

