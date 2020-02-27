FIL Ltd Lowers Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.8% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 45.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,232,000 after purchasing an additional 79,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $162.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.19 and a 200 day moving average of $155.83. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $167.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.18.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.