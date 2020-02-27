FIL Ltd Lowers Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 514,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,166,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $210.15 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $159.57 and a 52-week high of $232.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.28 and its 200 day moving average is $199.81.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

