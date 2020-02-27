FIL Ltd Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FIL Ltd cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,026 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,072,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,912,000 after buying an additional 482,098 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in McKesson by 188.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 655,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after buying an additional 428,224 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in McKesson by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,529,000 after buying an additional 321,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $24,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $158.98 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

