FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $305.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

