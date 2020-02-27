FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,640 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTI. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

