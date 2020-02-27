FIL Ltd Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 264,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.09% of Cloudflare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cloudflare Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $250,065.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $501,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

