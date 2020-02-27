FIL Ltd Makes New Investment in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 231,031 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCH. State Street Corp grew its position in Banco de Chile by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 43,697 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.31. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.