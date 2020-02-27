FIL Ltd Purchases 23,498 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

