FIL Ltd Purchases New Stake in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.16% of Principia Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Principia Biopharma by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $272,112.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,262 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

PRNB stock opened at $67.61 on Thursday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRNB shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

